Biden Hopes for Ceasefire in the War on Palestine by Next Week

US President Joe Biden has expressed his hopes for a ceasefire in the war on Palestine, aiming for a resolution by next Monday 4 March.

Negotiations involving Israel and Hamas representatives in Qatar have shown signs of progress, with the US national security adviser stating that they are close to reaching an agreement.

The talks are not only focused on releasing hostages taken in October but also on providing aid to the people of Gaza and avoiding further violence during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Both sides are currently working towards a temporary ceasefire that would involve the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Israel’s military is preparing for a possible ground offensive, and the situation remains fluid as negotiations continue.

President Biden’s remarks come amid international pressure for a ceasefire, with the US facing criticism for vetoing a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

The US has been engaged in negotiations with Egypt, Israel, and Qatar to secure the release of Palestinian and Israeli hostages, but it remains uncertain whether both sides will accept the proposed deal.

Israel has faced mounting international pressure not to launch an offensive in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, where a significant number of Palestinians are seeking shelter.

The war on Palestine, which began on October 7, has resulted in significant casualties and displacement. Israel launched a large-scale air and ground campaign in Gaza. The war has claimed the lives of nearly 30,000 people in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.