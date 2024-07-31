New Alamein City at Full Capacity as Festival Draws Crowds

The New Alamein Festival is proving a success, with hotel occupancy rates in the city reaching 100 percent until the end of August, according to Hossam Hazaa, a member of the Egyptian Tourism Federation.

In television remarks, Hazaa attributed this tourism boom to the festival’s wide range of cultural activities, such as concerts and theater performances, which have strongly resonated with Arab audiences.

He praised the city’s modern infrastructure, comprehensive services, and efficient transportation options, which have contributed to its growing reputation as a premier global tourist destination.

To facilitate access to the New Alamein Festival, the Ministry of Industry and Transport has announced a new transportation service with daily luxury bus services from Cairo and Alexandria to the city.

The festival, which runs until 30 August, is organized by United Media Services and features a wide range of music, culture, shopping, and sports activities that are expected to continue throughout the summer.

The proximity of Alamein and Borg El Arab airports in Alexandria has also played a key role in increasing the number of tourists and visitors to the city. Hazaa noted that charter flights from Arab countries take around two hours, while those from Europe take approximately five hours.

The competitive pricing of these charter flights has further encouraged more visitors, boosting the city’s tourism industry.

Egypt has seen a record-breaking influx of tourists, with 7.069 million visitors between January and June 2024, compared to 7.062 million in the same period last year.

Tourism revenues in the first half of 2024 reached USD 6.6 billion (EGP 320 billion), up from USD 6.3 billion (EGP 305 billion) in 2023, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.