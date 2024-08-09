Egypt Suspends Olympic Wrestler Arrested for Sexual Assault in Paris

The Egyptian Olympic Committee (EOC) has initiated an investigation into prominent Egyptian wrestler Mohamed ‘Kisho’ Ibrahim El Sayed after he was arrested in Paris following allegations of sexual assault and public intoxication. The EOC has subsequently suspended the athlete pending the outcome of the inquiry.

The allegations surfaced after French authorities arrested the 26-year-old wrestler, nicknamed ‘Kisho’ or ‘Kesho’, in the early hours of Friday, 9 August, on suspicion of groping a woman in a bar near the Seine River on Quai d’Austerlitz in Paris.

The sexual assault reportedly occurred around 4 AM, leading to the woman’s complaint and the immediate involvement of the police. According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, as reported by French media, Kisho was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.

EOC President Yasser Idris confirmed that Kisho will face a rigorous investigation by the Committee of Bodies, Clubs, and Ethics. The investigation will scrutinize his conduct following his participation in the Paris Olympic Games, where he was defeated by Azerbaijan’s Hasrat Jafarov in the 67 kg Greco-Roman wrestling event on Wednesday.

Kisho, a decorated athlete with multiple world, African, Arab, and Mediterranean championship medals, also secured a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Egyptian Committee on Kisho’s Whereabouts Prior to Arrest

In a statement released on Friday, the EOC detailed the sequence of events leading to Kisho’s suspension.

The statement revealed that Kisho had been granted permission to leave the Egyptian camp to attend a wrestling match in his weight category but failed to return and subsequently switched off his phone.

The EOC president has directed the head of the Egyptian delegation to conduct a thorough probe into the wrestler’s disappearance and the subsequent allegations.

The EOC’s statement further underscored the potential repercussions for Kisho, noting that if the allegations are substantiated, he could face a permanent suspension and be barred from participating in both domestic and international competitions.

As the investigation by French authorities continues, the case remains under close observation by both the Egyptian and international sports communities. The prosecutor’s office in Paris has yet to provide additional details on whether formal charges have been filed against the wrestler.

It is important to clarify that the wrestler in question is not to be confused with Mohamed Elsayed, the Egyptian fencer who won a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The similarity in their names has led to some confusion, but they are two distinct individuals.