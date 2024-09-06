Egypt Wins Sitting Volleyball Bronze Medal at 2024 Paralympics After Defeating Germany

The Egyptian sitting volleyball team won the bronze medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games, following a hard-fought match with Germany, securing three out of five sets (25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 23, 25, 15-10).

With this victory, Egypt adds a third bronze to its Paralympic history in seated volleyball, having previously earned the medal in 2004 and 2016.

The match, held at the North Paris Arena, lasted two hours and featured multiple shifts in dominance between the two competing teams. Ultimately, Egypt’s experience and resilience proved decisive, securing them the bronze medal.

This is Egypt’s third medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Mohamed Elmenyawy and Rehab Ahmed secured Egypt’s first gold medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Elmenyawy excelled in the men’s 59kg powerlifting event, lifting 201kg to surpass his Iranian competitor. Meanwhile, Ahmed claimed gold in the women’s up to 55kg para powerlifting competition with a top lift of 121kg, earning her place at the top of the podium.