Uber Unveils New Safety Measures in the Wake of Recent Incidents

Uber announced new safety features in Egypt following public outcry over a series of high-profile incidents between March and July that have put the ride-hailing app’s safety into question.

According to a Tuesday press release, the new measures include an SOS emergency button, randomized drug testing on drivers, and more advanced technologies to identify fraudulent documents.

Uber’s reputation as a safe and secure service in Egypt was called into doubt in March after Habiba El-Shamaa, 24, passed away from injuries sustained while attempting to escape an alleged kidnap attempt by an Uber driver.

The driver, who tested positive for drugs during the investigation, continued working for Uber by using a fake national ID number despite having his account previously shut down due to user complaints.

El-Shamaa was one victim in a series of five Uber-related incidents, including a case where a woman was assaulted with a box cutter by an Uber driver.

Uber’s Latest Features

The release mentions four new features and policies, which include an SOS emergency button that allows riders and drivers to send a safety notification to the authorities and Uber’s Egypt team.

The ride-hailing giant also introduced a more advanced phone masking feature, as drivers used to circumvent in-app calling, which blocks access to phone numbers of both the driver and rider, by sending their phone numbers through the chat. The company’s new feature blocks any phone numbers sent using this method and warns users of the privacy risk of sharing their phone numbers.

Riders can also select three safety features to automatically activate at different times and locations.

In the aftermath of El-Shamaa’s death, the government’s Communications and Information Technology Committee held hearings investigating Uber’s safety measures on 20 May. The Committee advised Uber to implement an audio recording feature, such that riders can share audio to Uber’s team if experiencing inappropriate or dangerous behavior. Uber has followed this recommendation since then, as noted in their recent press release.

During these hearings, Ahmed Aly, Head of Public Policy and Government Relations for Uber MENA, requested access to government criminal records on 20 May, as opposed to relying on drivers to provide potentially fraudulent criminal record certificates.

The company has also initiated randomized monthly drug tests for continuing drivers as well as new verification technology and specialized agents to catch fraudulent documents.

Habiba El-Shamaa’s Case

The string of Uber driver assaults on women sparked widespread discourse on women’s safety in Egypt, and concerns regarding Uber’s screening process. Following El-Shamaa’s death, #stopusinguber went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

El-Shamaa’s driver was sentenced to five years in prison and given an EGP 10,000 (USD 207) fine, reduced from 15 years, and an EGP 50,000 (USD 1,030) fine, on 22 August. He was cleared of the kidnapping charge by Cairo’s Criminal Court.

Aly stated that Uber “was on the ground from the moment [El-Shamaa’s] incident occurred, providing support to her family and covering treatment costs.” However, he argued that cooperation from the government was needed to ensure more robust safety measures.

Carine Arif, Head of Communications at Uber Middle East and North Africa (MENA), emphasized the pre-existing background checks Uber has in place, including verification of criminal records certificates, drug tests for new drivers, vehicle worthiness reports and mandatory safety education courses which educate drivers on sexual harassment.

“Driver screening and onboarding are also very important aspects for Uber. However, some drivers try to sign up for the app using fraudulent documents and advanced fraud techniques including AI after being deactivated by Uber. This is an issue across the entire ride-hailing industry and while we will continue to do everything in our power to stay ahead of fraudulent behavior, this is beyond Uber and requires collective efforts between policymakers, industry players, and subject matter experts,” she stated.