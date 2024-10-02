Ismailia International Folk Arts Festival Celebrates Global Cultures

The Ministry of Culture launched the 24th edition of the Ismailia International Folk Arts Festival on 1 October, scheduled to 7 October, with a parade that made its way through Mohamed Ali Street, under the patronage of the Minister of Culture, Ahmed Fouad Hano, and Major General, Akram Mohamed Galal, Governor of Ismailia.

The official opening ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday 2 October, at the Ismailia Cultural Palace, includes a tribute to several distinguished figures who have significantly contributed to the nation’s artistic and cultural landscape.

This year’s festival features 22 folk dance troupes, with 12 representing Egypt and seven hailing from nations including Algeria, the Maldives, Romania, Indonesia, Palestine, Jordan, and India.

Twelve additional troupes from the General Authority for Cultural Palaces will also perform, representing regions such as Ismailia, New Valley, Arish, Shalateen, Alexandria’s Freedom group, Port Said, Aswan, Minya, Assiut, Sharqia, the Nile for Folk Music and Singing, and Ismailia Children.

Additionally, two special needs groups, the Suez Canal Authority and the White Hearts Group from Ismailia Governorate, will participate along with a group from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The artistic performances will take place from 3 to 6 October at several venues, including Sheikh Zayed Park, Al-Khalideen Park, Family Club, Fayrouz Beach, and Denfah Club, as well as stages in the cities of Fayed, Qantara West, and Al-Qassasin.

An exhibition of traditional crafts and specialized seminars on the development of folk arts, organized by the Central Administration for Cultural Affairs, headed by poet, Masoud Shoman, will also be held. The festival will conclude with a final performance featuring all participating groups on 7 October at the Ismailia Cultural Palace.

Organized in collaboration with the General Authority for Cultural Palaces and the Department of Foreign Cultural Relations, the festival is coordinated with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Suez Canal Authority, and the Tourism Promotion Authority.

The Ismailia International Folk Arts Festival serves as a global platform for artistic exchange, bringing together cultures through the lens of local heritage. By showcasing performances that reflect the values and traditions of diverse communities, the festival promotes a deeper understanding and connection among societies.

Egypt promotes a message of peace to the global community through the event by bringing together diverse folk dance troupes from all over the world, fostering a dialogue among nations that draw upon shared human heritage. It also showcases cultural models that highlight the values and traditions of diverse societies around the world and reflects on the rising global interest in folklore as a lens through which to interpret the life and identity of nations.

Maher Kamal, the director of the Ismailia International Folklore Festival, stated on October 2 that the festival will see strong attendance at the Sheikh Zayed Park Theater the following day. He noted that “attendance will exceed 15,000 people,” marking the opening of a new theater for the first time in Al-Khalideen Park.