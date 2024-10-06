Egypt Backs France’s Call to Suspend Arms Exports to Israel

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed support for French President Emmanuel Macron’s call to halt arms exports to Israel, citing serious violations of international and humanitarian law by the Israeli army in Gaza and Lebanon, according to a statement released on Sunday.

In the statement, the ministry emphasized that the decision “fully aligns with the principles and regulations of international humanitarian law and reflects the widespread global discontent with the severe Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.”

The ministry also expressed its gratitude for France’s support of Palestinian rights and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with the two-state solution and relevant international resolutions.

This follows the strikes carried out by the Israeli army in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, and the southern suburbs of Beirut on Saturday evening, resulting in civilian casualties and injuries.

In a statement released on Sunday, 6 October, Egypt condemned all such acts by the Israeli army and reiterated its call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon.

At least 26 people were killed and 93 others wounded when Israeli airstrikes struck a mosque and a school housing displaced individuals in the Deir Al-Balah area of central Gaza, according to Palestinian media reports.

The Israeli military also continued to bombard Lebanon’s capital on Saturday, resulting in 23 deaths and 93 injuries, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Rising Regional Fears

Since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7 of last year, Israel has been engaged in a war that has drawn widespread international criticism and prompted the initiation of a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

The Middle East is currently experiencing heightened tensions due to the ongoing Israeli conflict in Gaza and Lebanon, raising fears of a potential full-scale regional war. Israel’s year-long campaign in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of over 41,800 people, primarily women and children.

Recently, Israel has broadened its military operations from Gaza into Lebanon, following nearly a year of low-level skirmishes with Hezbollah. This marks the first major offensive since Israel’s last invasion of Lebanon in 2006.

The ground incursion has been accompanied by heavy Israeli airstrikes across various regions of Lebanon, including the capital Beirut, resulting in nearly 2,000 deaths and thousands more injured.

In response to the death of Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah by Israel, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched dozens of missiles at Israel. Israel confirmed the attack, stating that approximately 10 million civilians were seeking shelter.