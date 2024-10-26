EgyptAir Suspends Flights After Israeli Airstrikes

EgyptAir announced on Saturday, 26 October morning, the cancellation of all flights to Baghdad and Erbil in Iraq, along with flight MS719 to Amman, Jordan, hours after Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran.

The Egyptian company advised travelers to verify their bookings on the airline’s website or by contacting the call center or through a local sales office or travel agent.

Early Saturday, Israel publicly acknowledged for the first time that it had conducted a military operation against Iran, targeting military facilities in a retaliatory strike. Israeli air force targeted

“missile manufacturing facilities,” used to produce missiles fired at Israel over the past year, according to the Israeli military.

The strikes also hit “surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities,” which Israel claimed were intended to limit its freedom of operation in Iranian airspace. It remains unclear if these facilities were also involved in manufacturing missiles launched by Iranian proxies, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Israel’s move, a fulfilled promise of retaliation for Iran’s attack in October, marks a new escalation between the two nations.

Airlines across the region, including Iran and Iraq, have rerouted flights or suspended all flights over their respective airspace.