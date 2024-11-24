MP Introduces Motion in Parliament to Ban TikTok in Egypt

Egyptian MP Essam Diab submitted a motion on Wednesday, 20 November, to the House of Representatives to ban TikTok in Egypt, citing violations of societal and family values, an official statement by Diab reports.

Diab shared a statement on his official Facebook page, revealing that he had formally requested briefings from both Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat. He urged them to indefinitely block the TikTok app, citing its role in “spreading debauchery and obscenity among young people.”

Diab further contended that TikTok’s content threatens the identity and ethics of Egyptian society. He also added that several cases regarding TikTok content were referred to the Egyptian judiciary for legal action.

The decision reignites a debate that has been ongoing since August 2024, fueled by rumors and social media speculation about Egypt potentially banning TikTok starting in October. On Facebook, the hashtag #BanTikTokInEgypt gained traction, with many users labeling the app a “disease” and a serious problem in the country, calling for it to be “treated” through a ban.

After a meeting with officials from the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA), Ahmed Badawy, Head of the House of Representatives’ Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Committee, refuted rumors about a TikTok ban in Egypt.

However, he confirmed that, as of August 10, the committee intends to introduce new regulations aimed at safeguarding Egypt’s core societal values and addressing ethical concerns related to TikTok content. The details of these regulations, however, have not yet been disclosed.