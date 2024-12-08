El-Sisi and Danish Prime Minister Sign Strategic Partnership Declaration

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen signed a Strategic Partnership Declaration in Copenhagen on Saturday, 7 December, marking a milestone in bilateral relations.

El-Sisi’s visit to Denmark strengthens bilateral ties and cooperation, focusing on energy, trade, and humanitarian efforts. The trip also includes planned visits to Norway and Ireland to further enhance relations across Northern Europe.

During a joint press conference, El-Sisi highlighted the declaration’s role in advancing cooperation across various sectors, including maritime transport, energy and green transition, scientific research, agriculture, and combating irregular migration and terrorism.

They also announced the launch of the Egypt-Denmark Business Council, and signed several memoranda of understanding to further economic and cultural collaboration.

Trade between Egypt and Denmark has incrementally grown, with Egyptian exports increasing to USD 63 million (EGP 3.15 billion) in 2024 compared to USD 45 million (EGP 2.25 billion) in 2023, according to CAPMAS data.

El-Sisi commended Denmark’s support for Egypt’s efforts to safeguard water security, describing it as an existential priority amidst the country’s severe water scarcity.

Discussions extended to other regional concerns, including Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, and the Ukraine crisis, with both leaders stressing the necessity of diplomatic solutions and respect for state sovereignty.

Frederiksen praised Egypt’s efforts in regional stability and highlighted its role as a key partner in climate change and migration management.

Regional and international issues were central to the discussions, with a focus on the Gaza conflict.

El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s commitment to securing an immediate ceasefire and emphasized the need for a two-state solution based on the June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital.

The leaders also addressed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, underlining the importance of ensuring the sustained and unconditional flow of humanitarian aid.