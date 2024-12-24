Egypt to Introduce Regulations for Airbnb: Tourism Minister

Egypt is set to regulate the operations of Airbnb, the popular global home-renting platform, according to Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy, as reported by Al-Ahram.

In an interview with Asharq Bloomberg on Monday, 23 December, Fathy revealed that upcoming guidelines would ensure the safety, cleanliness, and overall quality of accommodations listed on the platform.

The regulations will cover various types of properties, including serviced apartments, shared homes, and private rooms.

“To differentiate between approved and non-approved listings, we plan to introduce an accreditation system for properties that meet the ministry’s standards,” Fathy stated, adding that the guidelines would be simple and easy to implement.

Airbnb’s presence in Egypt aligns with the government’s tourism strategy, which aims to attract 30 million tourists annually by 2028, and boost its hospitality sector, with initiatives like building more hotel rooms and diversifying accommodation options.

The Egyptian government plans to add around 250,000 new hotel rooms to the current 220,000 nationwide.

To support these goals, the cabinet of Egypt approved an EGP 50 billion (USD 982.37 million) initiative in July to build and operate additional accommodations.

Tourism, one of Egypt’s key sources of foreign currency, contributed significantly to the economy in 2023, with 14.9 million visitors recorded. In the first half of 2024 alone, 7.1 million tourists arrived, highlighting the sector’s continued growth.

Founded in 2008, Airbnb operates in over 220 countries and regions, connecting hosts offering homes, apartments, or rooms with travellers seeking accommodations. Its growing popularity is expected to complement Egypt’s efforts to enhance its tourism offerings.