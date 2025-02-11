Trump Threatens to Cut Aid to Egypt, Jordan Over Gaza Resettlement

US President Donald Trump has warned that he may withhold financial assistance to Egypt and Jordan if they refuse to permanently resettle a significant number of Palestinians from Gaza.

His remarks, made during an interview with Fox News on Monday, 10 February, escalate pressure on both nations as he pushes a controversial plan to relocate Gaza’s population.

Trump previously proposed “taking over” Gaza and turning it into “the Riviera of the Middle East,” an idea that has sparked widespread condemnation from Palestinian leaders and international organizations.

During the same interview, Trump stated that Palestinians who leave Gaza under his proposed resettlement plan would have no right to return, claiming they would instead be provided with ‘better housing.

Both Egypt and Jordan have repeatedly rejected any plans to take in large numbers of displaced Palestinians.

Egypt has maintained that any forced displacement from Gaza is a “red line,” warning that such a move would undermine the Palestinian cause and destabilize the region. Jordan has also strongly opposed the proposal, citing political sensitivities and concerns over domestic unrest.

Despite the backlash, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Trump’s plan, calling it “revolutionary and creative,” adding that it offers “many possibilities” for Israel’s future.

Trump’s remarks come amid heightened tensions in the region and growing concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israeli attacks have killed more than 47,000 Palestinians since 7 October.