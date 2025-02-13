President Al-Sisi Reportedly Cancels White House Visit Over Trump’s Gaza Proposal

President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi will not visit Washington for talks at the White House if the agenda includes US President Donald Trump’s proposal to displace Palestinians from Gaza, according to a Reuters report on Wednesday, 12 February, citing two Egyptian security sources.

The news follows an announcement two days ago that President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi’s planned visit to Washington has been postponed indefinitely, according to sources from Al-Arabiya. This development came shortly after King Abdullah II of Jordan met with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday.

In recent weeks, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued multiple statements firmly rejecting any proposals to allocate land for the relocation of Gaza residents, effectively closing the door on discussions about resettling Palestinians outside their territory.

Egypt is preparing to host an emergency Arab summit on February 27 in Cairo to address the escalating developments in the Palestinian issue, as confirmed by a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Over the past few days, Egypt has engaged in extensive consultations with Arab leaders, and Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has held a series of calls with his Arab counterparts to coordinate regional efforts aimed at countering the US proposal to displace Palestinians.

Last week, President Trump sparked widespread outrage across the Arab world with a plan to permanently displace over two million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, seize US control of the territory, and transform it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The US president further insisted that Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank would be forcibly relocated to Egypt and Jordan, despite both countries’ outright rejections of the proposal. Trump also threatened to cut aid to Egypt and Jordan if they refused to comply with his demands to permanently absorb a significant portion of the Palestinian population.