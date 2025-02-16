Al-Sisi and Jordan’s Crown Prince Emphasize Two-State Solution Based on 1967 Borders

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi recently held a meeting with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, who was visiting Cairo on Sunday, February 16, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

During the meeting, Al-Sisi expressed his appreciation and reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Jordan across all sectors, aiming to serve the shared interests and aspirations of the Egyptian and Jordanian peoples.

Both sides emphasized the urgent need to begin the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip without displacing Palestinians from their land. The Crown Prince reiterated Jordan’s support for Egypt’s efforts to develop a comprehensive plan for rebuilding Gaza while ensuring Palestinians remain on their territory.

He also highlighted Jordan’s backing of the emergency Arab summit hosted by Egypt on the Palestinian issue, underscoring the importance of achieving a unified Arab stance.

The President and the Crown Prince also expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the West Bank and the attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

They stressed that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only path to achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

Egypt is preparing to host an emergency Arab summit on February 27 in Cairo to address the escalating developments in the Palestinian issue, as confirmed by a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Last week, President Trump sparked widespread outrage across the Arab world with a plan to permanently displace over two million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, seize US control of the territory, and transform it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The US president further insisted that Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank would be forcibly relocated to Egypt and Jordan, despite both countries’ outright rejections of the proposal. Trump also threatened to cut aid to Egypt and Jordan if they refused to comply with his demands to permanently absorb a significant portion of the Palestinian population.