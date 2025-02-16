President Al-Sisi Holds Talks with World Jewish Congress President on Gaza

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held a meeting with Ronald S. Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress on Sunday, 16 February, which was also attended by General Intelligence Service Head Hassan Rashad, as stated in an official release from the Egyptian presidency.

During the meeting, President Al-Sisi emphasized that the ongoing conflict and any potential escalation would have severe consequences for the entire region. He reiterated that the only path to lasting peace lies in the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

President Al-Sisi reaffirmed the urgent necessity to initiate the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, firmly opposing any attempts to forcibly displace its residents from their lands. He highlighted that Egypt is formulating a comprehensive plan to address this issue.

Ronald S. Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress, echoed the President’s stance, expressing his commitment to deepening consultations with Egypt on various related matters. He also acknowledged Egypt’s pivotal role in fostering peace in the Middle East and its dedicated efforts to promote regional stability.

Lauder also expressed his anticipation for the Egyptian-Arab proposal regarding Gaza, emphasizing that peace remains the only viable path forward, achievable through the implementation of the two-state solution.

Egypt is preparing to host an emergency Arab summit on February 27 in Cairo to address the escalating developments in the Palestinian issue, as confirmed by a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Last week, President Trump sparked widespread outrage across the Arab world with a plan to permanently displace over two million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, seize US control of the territory, and transform it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The US president further insisted that Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank would be forcibly relocated to Egypt and Jordan, despite both countries’ outright rejections of the proposal. Trump also threatened to cut aid to Egypt and Jordan if they refused to comply with his demands to permanently absorb a significant portion of the Palestinian population.