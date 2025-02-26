Trump Sparks Outrage with ‘Trump Gaza’ Video

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, shared an AI-generated video on Truth Socials and Instagram, depicting his vision of Gaza in 2025 which includes a large golden statue of himself, luxury resorts, casinos, exotic beaches, and Dubai-style skyscrapers, calling it “Trump Gaza,” drawing backlash and an uproar.

The video shows the current state of Gaza before transitioning into a reimagined with a modern skyline, yachts lining the coast, and crowds gathering on golden beaches dancing.

At the center stands a towering golden statue of Trump, with “Trump Gaza” prominently displayed on surrounding buildings. Trump himself appears in the video dancing with a belly dancer in a nightclub and lounging on the beach with cocktails alongside who appeared to be Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

An AI-generated version of Elon Musk also appears in the video, enjoying hummus and flatbread before scattering handfuls of cash on the beach.

A voice sings in the song playing in the background, “Donald’s coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see. No more tunnels, no more fear—Trump Gaza’s finally here.”

The video has drawn sharp criticism, even from Trump’s own supporters on Truth Social, with many denouncing it as “horrible’ and “wrong.”

On January 25, Trump suggested that the United States take control of Gaza and relocate its residents to Egypt and Jordan, as well as proposed “demolishing the remaining structures of Gaza” displacing 2.1 million from Gaza, to transform the embattled enclave into a U.S.-owned “Riviera.”

“You’ll make that into an international, unbelievable place. I think the potential and the Gaza Strip is unbelievable,” Trump stated. “And I think the entire world, representatives from all over the world, will be there, and they’ll live there. Palestinians also, Palestinians will live there. Many people will live there.”

The plan has drawn sharp condemnation from the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, which has denounced it as a “serious violation of international law.”

Egypt and Jordan, have unequivocally dismissed the proposal, refusing to take in residents from Gaza. The United Nations has also issued a strong rebuke, with officials characterizing the plan as “ethnic cleansing” and reaffirming that Gaza is an essential component of any future Palestinian state.

The Israeli war on Gaza began on 7 October 2023, following attacks on southern Israel led by the Palestinian group Hamas. Since then, 48,291 Palestinians have been killed and 110,265 were injured.