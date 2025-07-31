Arab Nations, Including Egypt, Call for Hamas to Disarm and End Gaza’s Rule

To address the ongoing war in Gaza, a coalition of Arab nations, including Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, has called for Hamas to disarm and relinquish control of Gaza in a declaration at a United Nations conference on Tuesday, 29 July.

This comes as the humanitarian crisis worsens, with starvation and devastation affecting the civilian population in the Palestinian territory. According to the IPC (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification), two of the three signs of famine have already been met in Gaza: a sharp drop in food consumption and rising levels of severe malnutrition.

The European Union along with 17 other countries also supported the new declaration. This declaration, which spans seven pages, demands that Hamas end its rule over Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority (PA), with international support. The goal, according to the statement, is to ensure a sovereign and independent Palestinian state.

“In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority,” the declaration stated. “This must happen with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign Palestinian state.”

The declaration also condemned the deadly Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called the move historic, stating, “Arab countries are now condemning Hamas and calling for its exclusion from Palestinian governance, with an intention to normalize relations with Israel in the future.”

The declaration also suggested the possibility of deploying foreign forces to stabilize Gaza after the fighting ends.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. With the war now in its second year, food and medical supplies are running dangerously low.

Egypt has been stepping up its relief efforts for Gaza through airdropping humanitarian aid, following President Abdel Fattah El Sisi’s directives to support the Palestinian people during the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

This week, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy made it clear that the UK could recognize Palestine as a state in September if Israel fails to meet conditions such as a ceasefire and the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid.

Last year, Spain, Ireland, and Norway formally recognized Palestine, a move seen as a major shift within Europe. More recently, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will also move toward recognizing Palestinian statehood.