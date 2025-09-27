Bassem Youssef Returns to Arab Audiences in an Interview Series on ON Channels

Bassem Youssef, the Egyptian satirist whose sharp-edged comedy made him a household name during the upheaval of the Egyptian revolution of 2011, will return to Egyptian television next month in a special interview series on ON Channels Network.

The episodes, part of Ahmed Salem’s nightly program The Last Word, are scheduled to begin airing on 7 October 2025, marking his first sustained reappearance on Arab screens in more than a decade, following years of living and working in the United States.

“I’ll be a guest of Ahmed Salem on his program The Last Word…We’ll talk about my journey over the past year, share some nice behind-the-scenes stories from the news and interviews I’ve done, including some secrets revealed for the first time, or maybe the second time, with action, drama, and spicy clips,” Bassem wrote on his social media.

According to ON Channels, Youssef will reflect on his personal and professional trajectory abroad, as well as the challenges and opportunities that shaped his rise in the international media sphere.

The TV Channels described the series as part of their effort to deliver “bold and credible” programming to Arab audiences, framing the return of Youssef as both a cultural moment and a media event.

Once hailed as the “Jon Stewart of the Arab world,” Youssef became known for his biting wit and unflinching criticism of political life, qualities that earned him a devoted following—and, eventually, forced him off Egyptian television.