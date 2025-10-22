Egypt-EU Summit Addresses Economic Cooperation and Regional Stability

The inaugural Egypt–EU Summit is taking place today, Wednesday, 22 October, in Brussels, Belgium, where President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi is meeting with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss shared interests and cooperation strategies.

This summit follows the European Union–Egypt Summit held in Cairo in March 2024, which marked the launch of a Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership (2024–2027) aimed at strengthening political and economic relations between the two sides.

The partnership focuses on six key areas of cooperation—political dialogue, economic stability, trade and investment, migration and mobility, security and demography, and human capital development. The partnership offers support to Egypt with a EUR 7.4 billion (EGP 408 billion) financial and investment package by the EU to bolster Egypt’s economic resilience, industrial expansion, and sustainable development.

The EU’s EUR 7.4 billion (EGP 408 billion) package to Egypt (2024–2027) combines grants, concessional loans, and investments to strengthen economic stability and trade. Funds target key sectors including energy transition, food and water security, digital infrastructure, and migration management

Discussions are expected to cover a broad range of topics, including the ongoing political situation in the Middle East, migration management, and economic cooperation. According to statements from both sides, a key agenda item will be the finalization of a loan package estimated at around EUR 4 billion (EGP 220 billion), aimed at supporting Egypt’s economic stabilization and reform initiatives.

Notably, the summit comes shortly after Egypt hosted the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, where leaders and representatives from Arab and European countries, including Egypt, Jordan, France, and the European Union, signed a joint declaration reaffirming their commitment to facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza and advancing efforts toward a ceasefire and lasting peace.

The summit includes an economic forum designed to highlight investment opportunities in Egypt and it will feature discussions among top business leaders and financial institutions.

The meeting represents a continuation of discussions surrounding migration, which remains a critical issue for both parties. European officials have emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to manage undocumented migration from Africa to Europe, particularly through vocational training initiatives in Egypt.

President Al-Sisi’s visit also includes meetings with various European leaders and a scheduled audience with King Philippe of Belgium, aimed at enhancing political coordination on regional and international matters.

The outcomes of the summit are set to influence the trajectory of Egypt-EU relations, emphasizing mutual interests in stability and fostering collaboration on key strategic issues.