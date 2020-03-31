COVID-19 Cases Reach 710 in Egypt, Citizens Urged to Comply With Precautions

Number of individuals affected by the coronavirus has reached 710, with a total of 46 deaths and 157 recoveries.

The 54 new cases were all Egyptians who were either returnees from abroad or those that were in contacts with positive cases, according to the health ministry’s surveillance and investigation procedures.

The 5 new cases cases of death were also of Egyptian nationality, two of them died before they arrived to the hospital, according to the ministry’s statement.

Health Minister Hala Zayed urged citizens to comply with the safety and health precautions and to urgently head to a doctor or specialised hospital if they are suffering from respiratory problems or high temperature.

“Egypt Did Not Yet Reach Its Peak”

According to Health Minister Hala Zayed, last Friday marked Egypt’s sixth week in the coronavirus outbreak, which was regarded as a critical time for many countries, Ahram Online reports.

At this rate, Egypt’s curve is similar to that of Japan and Singapore, both facing a more linear growth in cases, as per the minister.

Egyptian government’s partial curfew 7 P.M. to 6 A.M. is effective still and is projected to remain until April 15.

Schools and universities remain suspended, though many of Egypt’s daily-wage workers and laborers have opted to continue working normally during the day.

Recently, Minister of Local Development General Mahmoud Shaarawy ordered the closure of all beaches nationwide to prevent gatherings as photos and videos shared on social media revealed massive gatherings at beaches in Ain El Sokhna and Alexandria.

