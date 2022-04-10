Egypt Digitalizes Required COVID-19 Declaration Form for Visiting Travelers

To reduce airport traffic and increase efficiency, EgyptAir’s official social media pages announced on Sunday, 10 April that it is digitalizing its system from the previous health declaration form, filled out on paper, to an electronic QR registration form for incoming travelers.

This announcement comes in tandem with the launch of Visit Egypt, the official website that allows visitors to obtain their QR code in order to travel to Egypt.

Through Visit Egypt’s application form, passengers upload their flight details along with their vaccination certificates. Upon approval of the application by dedicated health authorities, the traveler is assigned their QR code.

According to the website, travelers must register at least two days prior to their flight to ensure no unnecessary waiting time upon arrival.

“It is necessary to obtain the QR Code to enter Egypt and show it to travel airports in order to facilitate the completion of travel procedures for passengers traveling to the Arab Republic of Egypt,” reads the official statement.

“The goal of canceling the paper forms is to make life easier; the world is dealing with these issues digitally; all a passenger needs is to fill the required details on the [Visit Egypt] platform,” said Health Ministry Spokesman Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar.

This change in procedure comes in light of the recent news that 52 percent of Egypt’s vulnerable groups have been vaccinated, as coronavirus cases continue to decrease.

This week’s coronavirus report indicated an average of 400 infections and seven deaths per day, a decrease from the 559 infections and eight deaths per day of the previous week.

Egypt is hoping these changes can further revitalize its tourism industry. Egypt’s government has taken measures to aid the tourism sector during the pandemic, including allowing hotels to operate at full capacity and its recent Follow The Sun campaign by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities for the coming summer season.

