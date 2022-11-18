Free Visas to Egypt for Holders of the World Cup Hayya Card

On 16 November, Egypt’s Cabinet approved entry visa facilitation for holders of the World Cup 2022 Hayya card, in aims to stimulate local tourism in wake of the international event.

According to the decree, the Egyptian visa fee will be waived for holders of the Hayya card upon arrival in Egypt, be it for holiday or transit. This will remain true throughout the World Cup, hosted by Qatar from 20 November through 18 December.

Alongside facilitated visa procedures, the Ministry of Tourism has announced a 50 percent discount on all museums and heritage sites for Hayya card holders, in addition to instructing hotels in the coastal cities of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh to offer discounts on their online rates.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation will also collaborate with Air Cairo, EgyptAir, and other airlines in the region to gain necessary licenses and approvals in order to expand their carrier capacity.

The Hayya card is a digital identification card that allows holders to enter Qatar, have access to its stadiums, services, and transportation; however, the card can only be obtained if an individual is also a holder of a match ticket.

The Hayya card is tailored to the individual, and includes the card holder’s name, photo, match ticket, Hayya number, passport number, and more. Only one is required per person.

