Shark Attack in Egypt’s Dahab Leads to Closure of Beach

Image Credit: Encyclopedia Britannica

An Egyptian woman was injured in a shark attack on Wednesday, 13 September, prompting the Ministry of Environment to close a beach in the Red Sea resort town of Dahab.

Medical authorities have confirmed that the health of the injured woman, who remains unnamed, had stabilised, and all necessary immediate aid had been given to her, and her health was being monitored.

The exact location of the resort was not named by the ministry in its statement, nor was there any mention to the nature of the woman’s injuries.

The South Sinai Natural Reserve team was immediately instructed by Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, to establish an urgent committee to assess the situation and identify what led to the shark attack.

Egypt anticipates this year’s tourist season to be the best one yet for the country. Egypt welcomed over seven million tourists in the first half of 2023, a record-high for the country, according to a statement by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The ministry predicts 15 million tourists to enter Egypt in 2023.

Following a shark attack in June of this year, Egypt’s Ministry of Environment announced that it is embarking on the first-of-its-kind study of the movement and behavioural patterns of sharks on the coasts of the Red Sea in an attempt to preserve the environment and prevent further attacks.

Egypt’s Giza Zoo: A Chequered History and a Promising Future

