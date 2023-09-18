Arts & Culture

Grand Egyptian Museum is to Host the Premiere of “Tutankhamun — The Immersive Exhibition” in November

Grand Egyptian Museum is to Host the Premiere of "Tutankhamun — The Immersive Exhibition" in November

For the first time in Egypt, the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) is set to host ‘Tutankhamun — The Immersive Exhibition’ a unique temporary exhibition that aims to offer an enchanting experience showcasing ancient Egypt’s alluring history.

In collaboration with Madrid Artes Digitales, the exhibition is scheduled to open its doors this November, a month that marks the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb over a century ago. The exhibition promises to deliver a novel and unique storytelling experience, offering a distinctive chance to explore King Tutankhamun’s life and history.

STEPPING INTO HISTORY AND EXPERIENCING THE FUTURE

Using state-of-the-art digital projections, the exhibition will subsume visitors into the life of the legendary King Tutankhamun, making them travel back 3400 years in history through a remarkable audiovisual journey.

The exhibition will feature recreated temples, treasures, and secrets of ancient Egypt that will be enveloped in a 360-degree visual spectacle, paired with an exceptional soundtrack that will enrich the experience.

In November 2022, the ‘Tutankhamun Immersive Exhibition’ was launched in Madrid, Spain by Madrid Artes Digitales at their digital arts center ‘MAD’. The exhibit received widespread praise and acclaim – attracting over 300,000 visitors in just eight months – and earned numerous prestigious awards, solidifying its status as a ‘must-see cultural experience.’

The exhibition forms part of the GEM’s temporary exhibition series, managed and organized by Legacy Development and Management, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding and the company entrusted with operating the services in the museum complex.

The GEM is meant to be the world’s largest archaeological museum dedicated to a single civilization. While it has not been officially inaugurated yet, the museum has hosted a variety of important events, including the RiseUp Summit’s 10th Edition in March, a musical performance by Soprano Fatma Said and acclaimed Conductor Nader Abbassi in January, and a showcase of the Dior Tears Capsule collection in December 2022.

Visitors will be able to purchase exhibition tickets online through the GEM’s website and ticketing office once tickets are available.

The Lighthouse Cards: The Egyptian Card Game Sparking Soulful Connections

