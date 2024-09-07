Mohamed Elelfat Wins Egypt’s Second Silver in Powerlifting at 2024 Paralympics

Egypt’s success at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris continues with veteran para powerlifter Mohamed Elelfat winning a silver medal in the men’s up to 88kg competition.

Held at La Chapelle Arena on 7 September 2024, the 45-year-old Egyptian athlete delivered a best lift of 224kg, placing him second behind China’s Panpan Yan, who secured the gold medal with a dominant lift of 242kg.

This silver medal adds to Elelfat’s decorated Paralympic career. He previously won silver in the -75kg category at the 2012 London Paralympics and bronze in the men’s 80kg event at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. With four Paralympic appearances under his belt, Elelfat, who first took up para powerlfting in 1996 in Menoufiya, continues to shine on the world stage.

Elelfat’s silver medal marks another success for Egypt at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, joining a string of impressive results by Egyptian athletes. Earlier this week, Mohamed Elmenyawy claimed Egypt’s first medal of the Games with a gold in the men’s 59kg para powerlifting competition. Rehab Ahmed followed suit with a gold in the women’s up to 55kg category, and Fatma Elyan earned a silver medal in the women’s up to 67kg competition.