6 Activities to Try in Cairo This Eid

Most Egyptians use the long Eid vacation as an opportunity to escape Cairo and hit the beach, but this isn’t the case for everyone. Some people need to stay in the city for work or other obligations, while others decide to stay just to enjoy Cairo at its emptiest.

Regardless of which of these categories you belong to, it’s easy to get bored if all your friends are out of town, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a good time. If you’re Cairo-bound this Eid vacation, try out some of these activities to make the most of your holiday.

Embrace Your Artistic Side

A lot of Egyptians complain that most outings in Cairo revolve around food, but that doesn’t have to be the case. You can visit Ceramic Café in Maadi or Heliopolis and pick out a blank mug or statue and make it your own! The prices of the ceramic items usually start from around EGP 140 and you get to pick out your own color palette.

The best part is that it’s one of those activities you won’t mind doing solo, but it’s definitely more fun with friends. You can even opt for an alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage on the side for a nice indoor ‘paint and sip’ experience.

Head to an Escape Room

If you’ve been putting off going to an escape room because of Cairo traffic, now’s your chance to finally see what all the fuss is about. Cairo is filled with themed escape rooms where you can spend a few hours flexing your brain muscles.

Escape rooms usually require a group of two to ten individuals, so you won’t face the logistical difficulties of trying to find a large group of Cairo-bound friends. They are also located throughout Cairo and Giza, from HintHunt in Sheraton (EGP 125-155 per person) to Nightmare Escape Egypt in Sheikh Zayed (EGP 150 per person) – not that traffic will be an issue during Eid.

Take in a Show

One thing that never stops during Eid is Cairo’s rich event calendar. From standup comedy events at Room Art Space to upbeat DJ events at Cairo Jazz Club, there’s always a fun event happening in one of Cairo’s many entertainment venues.

Make it a point to follow their events, especially since you’ll get to enjoy it even more and maintain social distancing measures since venues won’t be overcrowded.

Organize a Pool Day

Just because you’re in the concrete jungle that is Cairo doesn’t mean you can’t take a relaxing dip in the water, especially considering how hot the weather is. Although the cheapest option is to head to a sporting club, it can be logistically challenging if you aren’t a member.

However, there are several pool venues in the city that offer day-use packages where you can use the pool and have lunch, such as Sakkara Country Club in Sakkara (EGP 400 per person) or Villa Belle Époque (room rates range from EGP 700-1,400) in Maadi. All you need to do is pack your bathing suit – water guns and inflatable unicorns are encouraged but optional.

Host a Movie Night

The long holiday is a good opportunity to relax and give your body a chance to recharge, so why even go out at all? Invite friends or family over for a relaxing movie marathon – if you’ve never seen the classics like Lord of the Rings, The Godfather, or Star Wars, now’s the perfect opportunity.

Make it an even richer cultural experience by opting for an indie film from the MENA region and enjoy an enlightening post-movie discussion afterwards.

Visit a Shelter

Few things in life can offer an endorphin boost like a visit to one of Egypt’s many dog shelters. The dogs are always super excited about new visitors and can’t wait to play! Just make sure you’re dressed appropriately because your outfit will most likely get very dirty and sweaty with all the running around.

It would be a nice gesture to show up with a small donation for the shelter as a thank you for all the hard work they do to keep these innocent animals safe; sometimes they need items like medication or old blankets, or a financial donation if you’re not sure exactly what they need.

Head to an Orphanage or Old Folks’ Home

Nothing brings out the Eid spirit like making another person happy, especially the less fortunate. Coordinate with friends to buy some toys or collect donated toys and spend the day at an orphanage playing with children who need to feel loved; they’ll appreciate it more than anyone else.

Alternatively, you can also go to an old folks’ home and spend time with the elderly; sometimes all they need is to have someone to talk to. You can also call the home in advance to ask about the supplies they need so you can bring a donation with you.

