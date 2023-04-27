More Than 2,000 Egyptians Evacuated From Sudan

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday, 26 April the evacuation of a total of 2,679 Egyptians from conflict-stricken Sudan through air and land routes.

443 Egyptians were evacuated via land route while 679 left via evacuation flights.

In an earlier statement released on Tuesday, the ministry had already announced the evacuation of over 1,500 Egyptians.

Egypt’s Minister of Emigration, Soha Gendi, stressed that the state’s efforts will continue until all Egyptians return safely from Sudan.

According to Egypt’s General Authority for Land and Dry Ports (GALDP), more than 10,000 people of different nationalities have entered Egypt between 21 and 25 April through the land border crossings of Qastal and Arqeen.

Due to the ongoing armed conflict in Sudan, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs began the evacuation plan for Egyptians in Sudan on Sunday, 23 April, in coordination with Sudanese authorities.

The Egyptian Consulate in Port Sudan may be reached at 00249906398621, while Wadi Halfa’s consular office can be reached at 00249118162679 or 00249116604033.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN SUDAN?

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — a paramilitary group that operated as a militia during the height of the Darfur conflict but was recently incorporated with the formal military — have been engaged in combat since early on Saturday, 15 April, in Sudan.

The RSF posted a video of Egyptian soldiers who had “surrendered” themselves in Merowe on Saturday afternoon. The video depicts several men sitting on the ground and wearing Egyptian army fatigues.

As a result of the coordination efforts carried out with Sudanese parties and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Egyptian troops had already arrived at the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi had called for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan and urged opposing forces to prioritise dialogue and national consensus while upholding the interests of the Sudanese people.

