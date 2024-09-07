Egypt’s Safaa Hassan Shines with Bronze in Powerlifting at 2024 Paralympics

Egypt’s impressive run at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris continued today as Safaa Hassan won a bronze medal in the women’s up to 79kg para powerlifting event.

The competition, held at La Chapelle Arena on 7 September 2024, saw Hassan achieve a best lift of 139kg, securing third place behind China’s Miaoyu Han, who lifted 154kg for the gold, and Nigeria’s Bose Omolayo, who took silver with a lift of 145kg.

At 38 years old, this was Hassan’s first appearance at the Paralympic Games. Having begun her journey in para powerlifting back in 2005, her determination and commitment have now paid off on the world’s biggest stage.

Earlier in the day, fellow Egyptian Mohamed Elelfat won a silver medal in the men’s up to 88kg para powerlifting event. This brings Egypt’s powerlifting medal count at the 2024 Games to an impressive haul, continuing from earlier in the week when Mohamed Elmenyawy won Egypt’s first gold in the men’s 59kg category. Rehab Ahmed also captured gold in the women’s up to 55kg competition, and Fatma Elyan secured a silver medal in the women’s up to 67kg category.